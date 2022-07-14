Randy Stephens, age 66, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Wednesday, July 13 2022 at his residence. He was born on Thursday, September 08 1955, in Somerset, KY.

He was the son of mother – Alverta Brockman Stephens, of Russell Springs, and father – J.A. “Teddy” Stephens, who has preceded him in death

Survivors also include: wife – Donna Stephens of Russell Springs, KY; daughter, Julia Lupariello, spouse Andrew, of Sano KY; sister, Betty Jo Cordell, of Burnside KY; brothers: Danny Stephens, spouse Susan, of Russell Springs KY; Jerry Stephens, spouse Jewell, of Russell Springs KY; Barry Stephens, spouse Tracy, of Russell Springs KY; and Boris Stephens, spouse Tammy, of Russell Springs KY.

He is also survived by four grandchildren, Grace, Shelby, Colton and Raylan; and several nieces and nephews. He was a contractor doing siding and aluminum gutter work and a member of Jamestown Church of Christ.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Stephens; and two nephews, Zachary Stephens and Jason Garner.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 15 2022 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Highway 3525, Russell Springs, KY.

Officiating:Bro. Ronnie Sullivan, Bro. Scott Eubank, and Bro. Jerry Dennison.

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.