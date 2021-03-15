Ray Webb, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home. He was 94.

Born on January 3, 1927, in Martin County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Jeff and Maxine Cassady Webb. Ray went to Ohio at age sixteen to work on the railroad until he was old enough to work in the coal mines. He went to West Virginia at age eighteen to begin work in the coal mines. He worked underground in the coal mines for thirty-eight years and truly loved coal mining. His dream was to have a farm and after retiring from the coal mines, bought a farm in Columbia, Kentucky. For several years he enjoyed his cattle and farming to raise their feed. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a family man who loved his family deeply. Ray professed Jesus Christ as his Savior and we know we will see him again.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Moore Webb of Columbia; three daughters, Brenda (and Mark) Sheffer of Lake Wales, Florida, Karen (and Robby) Selch of Columbia, and Raevenia (and Larry) Lawrence of Evansville, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Aunika Selch, April Dailey, Brian Sheffer, Joshua Lawrence, Austin Lawrence, Larry Lawrence, and Adam Webb; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sons, Selwyn Ray Webb and Gary Webb; and three sisters, Sarah Wright, Evelyn Farris, and Lucille Floyd.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Karnes and Bro. Rodney Karnes officiating. Burial will follow in Cold Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Please enter through the front doors (Campbellsville Street side) when you arrive at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines must be followed by everyone in attendance. Facial coverings ARE required.

Pallbearers will be Mark Sheffer, Robby Selch, Brian Sheffer, Cletus Dailey, Aaron Dailey, and Blake Sheffer.

Arrangements for Mr. Ray Webb are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.