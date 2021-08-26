Raymond E. “Pete” Curry, 93, of Columbia, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at McKendree Village Nursing Home in Hermitage, TN. He was born in Adair County, KY on June 17, 1928 to the late Avert and Fannie Corbin Curry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doretta Streeval Curry.

Mr. Curry was a member of the Bearwallow United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U. S. Army serving in the Korean War. Mr. Curry received the Bronze Star, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal for his bravery and time served during the Korean War.

He is survived by five children, Steve L. Curry (Mary) of Brentwood, TN, Karen Bell (James) of Murfreesboro, TN, Pam Acey of Columbia, KY, Doug Curry of Murfreesboro, TN, and Cynthia Page (Glen) of Smyrna, TN; six grandchildren, Spence Curry (Lauren), Sam Curry (Savannah), Scott Bell (Annette), Carrie Bell (Cameron Hieronymus), Sarah Page, and Jacob Page; six great-grandchildren, Abbi Grace Curry, Hunter Curry, Maxwell Raymond Curry, Alec Curry, June Bell Hieronymus, and Charlotte Bell; four siblings, Kenneth Curry (Jean) of LaGrange, KY, Lewis Curry (JoAnn), Beulah Carter (Stanley), and Eula Helm, all of Columbia, KY; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Danny Acey; and two brothers, Gilbert and Marshall Curry.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and will continue on Sunday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bearwallow Cemetery Fund or the New Hope Cemetery Fund and these donations can be left at the funeral home.

The family requests everyone attending wear a mask or face covering.