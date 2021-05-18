Raymond Scott Crenshaw of Greensburg, son of Raymond Douglas Crenshaw of Greensburg and the late Linda Lee Graves Alberty, was born on Thursday, August 17, 1967 in Louisville. He departed this life on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. He was 53 years, and 9 months of age.

He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy, and also helped with the “Meals on Wheels” Program at the Green County Senior Citizen Center.

Besides his father, he is survived by his children: Raymond Keith Crenshaw and his wife, Olivia Hopewell of Tennessee; Ivy Crenshaw and her husband, Rayven Murphy of Columbia; James Michael “Jay” Crenshaw and his fiancé, Julie McCoy of Burkesville; Donald Victor “Donnie” Crenshaw, Anthony Scott Crenshaw, Samantha Ann Crenshaw, and Ethan Dane Crenshaw, all of Greensburg; his other mom: Betty Jo Crenshaw of Greensburg; three grandchildren: Luna Murphy, Scarlett Murphy, and November Isabella Hopewell; a brother and sister-in-law: Victor Allen and Christina Atkinson of New York; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Shari Lee Marconi of Greensburg, Lisa Marie Atkinson and Mike McBride of Ohio, and Lynda Ann Dudley Britt and David Britt of Greensburg; two special nieces: Ashly Hill and Andria Dudley, both of Greensburg; and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A brother, Richard Crenshaw, also preceded Mr. Crenshaw in death.

The funeral services for Raymond Scott Crenshaw will be conducted at 2 p.m. CST, Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg, with burial to follow in the Dudley Family Cemetery. Rev. Steve Wilson will be officiating.

Visitation is requested after 10 a.m. CST Friday, at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home, until time of the funeral services.

The family has asked that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the family burial expenses, which can be made at the funeral home. For online condolences log onto: www.cowherdandparrott.com or Facebook.

Pallbearers are Keith Crenshaw, Jay Crenshaw, Rayven Murphy, David Dudley, Anthony Crenshaw, Christian Dziabula; and honorary pallbearers are: Chris Hill, Victor Atkinson, Donnie Crenshaw, Samantha Crenshaw, and Ethan Crenshaw.