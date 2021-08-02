Reba Moore Akin, 88, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born July 4, 1933, in Adair County.

Preceding her in death was her father, Arvis Raymond Moore; her mother, Ruth Hamilton Pinkney; her husband, Finley Akin; her son and daughter-in-law; Mike and Rochelle Akin; a granddaughter, Sarah Akin Morrison; and three great-grandchildren, Kayson and Lathan Morrison and Austin Bryant.

She was a member of Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church, worked at Fruit of the Loom for several years and retired as a CNA from T. J. Samson Community Hospital.

Survivors include:

Daughter and son-in-law – Sharon and Rocky Morrison of Columbia; grandson – Chad Morrison and his wife Angie of Columbia; granddaughter – Robin Branham and her husband Wesley of Columbia; six great-grandchildren – Riley Bryant and his wife Cecily, Jamison Ford, Katelyn and Emillee Morrison, Jessica Nuszbaum and Aaron Branham.

Funeral service was Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Rusty Brown officiating. Burial in Moore Cemetery.

Casket Bearers: Chad Morrison, Riley Bryant, Wesley Branham, Aaron Branham, Bruce Akin, and Jamison Ford.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.