Rebecca Ann “Becky” Conover Strange, 46, of Knifley, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at T.J. Health/Columbia Emergency Room as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born May 4, 1975, in Adair County, to Rev. Gene and the late Cathy Johnson Conover. Becky graduated from Adair County High School and Lindsey Wilson College. She was a member, teen class Sunday School teacher and was very involved with the Ladies Ministries at Columbia Church of God. She was also an independent Scentsy consultant along with her husband, Brian; and loved crafting.

Becky loved life, was always concerned about those around her and was always there to lend a listening ear or a helping hand; often going above and beyond, even when she didn’t feel like it herself. Her smile was infectious and her sassiness is what made her so unique. She lived a godly life in word and deed and she was never tired of sharing her testimony or the love of Jesus.

Survivors include: husband – Brian Strange of Knifley, son – Jordan Simpson of Columbia, dad – Rev. Gene Conover of Columbia, brothers – Larry (Pat) Conover, Gary (Janice) Conover and Jon (Peggy) Conover all of Columbia, sisters – Teresa (David) Thompson of Georgetown and Pamela (Stacey) Popplewell of Russell Springs, father-in-law and mother-in-law – Bobby and Dorothy Strange of Columbia, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law – Mark and Norma Bright and Tonia Strange, all of Columbia.

She is also survived by a special niece, Darika Jo Conover, who shared her birthday; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and a host of friends, family, church family and her special Sunday School Class.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rufus and Lillie Conover; Richard and Ada Guffey, Fred Johnson, Pat York, and a brother-in-law, Troy Strange.

Funeral service – Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Long officiating. Burial in Freedom Cemetery.

Casket Bearers: Koh Kraner, Kory Kraner, Jared Conover, Josh Conover, Brandon Wood, Devin Richardson, Byron Corbin.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.