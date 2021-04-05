Rebecca Ferguson Shaw, 81 of Burkesville, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Cumberland Valley Manor.

Becky was born June 05, 1939 in Cumberland County, to the late Tilford Alexander “Tip” Ferguson and Mary Ruth Reeder Ferguson. She was a member of Waterview Church of Christ and a former manager for Kentucky Finance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernie Eugene Shaw.

Survivors include: two daughters, Lisa Farmer and husband Charlie of Lexington, and Lana Owens and husband Nelson of Burkesville; special son, Greg Pruitt and wife Tammy of Burkesville; one sister, Fran Neathery and husband Charles of Middletown; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was Saturday, April 03, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating.

Burial was in Burkesville Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathon Farmer, Brandon Farmer, Levi Owens, Coy Pruitt, Jeff Neathery, and Nathan Cary.

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com