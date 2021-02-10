Recycling Center closes effective immediately

Feb. 10, 2021

From Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan: “The Adair County Recycling Center will be closed effective immediately as voted on by the Adair County Fiscal Court at last night’s meeting. It saddens me the County has to do this since we have so many within the county that utilize these services but after hearing the public’s comments and suggestions it was decided in lieu of adding an additional tax burden on the community to make cuts within and the Recycling Center has always been a service to make Adair County better not a profit making or self-sustaining operation. I want to personally thank all of the dedicated citizens who have kept tons of garbage out of our dumps by recycling and strive to make Adair County a clean and beautiful place to live.”

