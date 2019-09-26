Recycling pick up to end

The county government will no longer pick up recycling products from area businesses and mobile trailers will be removed effective Oct. 11.

The county’s recycling program is facing issues that are occurring across the country after the loss of a market for the products. The county has not received payment for recycling products since February and the vendor who picks up the items is currently storing them in hopes that the market will improve.

Meanwhile, the court voted Tuesday to eliminate pick up services and to adjust the recycling center facility hours to 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

There will not be any adjustment in staff because some employees at the center recently resigned. There is only enough staff to operate on the new schedule.

There were some concerns about an overflow of products left at the center when it is closed and magistrates discussed leaving some of the recycling trailers at the center. Recycling products can be dropped at the center even when it is closed.

The recycling center is located at 82 Service Rd., just off Ky. 55 north.