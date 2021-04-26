Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Reece facing multiple charges

by

Matthew Reece of Columbia has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after an incident Saturday afternoon.

On April 24, Columbia Police Officers arrived at a residence on West Barbee Street to serve an indictment warrant for drug trafficking on Reece. Upon arrival, officers observed Reece actively using narcotics inside a vehicle on the property.

In addition to the indictment, Matthew Reece, 35, has also been charged with possession of marijuana, terroristic threatening, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by deputy Chandler Staten.

 