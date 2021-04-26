Reece facing multiple charges

Matthew Reece of Columbia has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after an incident Saturday afternoon.

On April 24, Columbia Police Officers arrived at a residence on West Barbee Street to serve an indictment warrant for drug trafficking on Reece. Upon arrival, officers observed Reece actively using narcotics inside a vehicle on the property.

In addition to the indictment, Matthew Reece, 35, has also been charged with possession of marijuana, terroristic threatening, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer and was assisted on scene by deputy Chandler Staten.