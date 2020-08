Regular school board meeting Aug. 20

BOARD AGENDA

AUGUST 20, 2020

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

ADAIR COUNTY BOARD CONFERENCE ROOM

6:00 P.M.

**Meeting called to order**

***Superintendent Dr. Stephens and Adair County Board Members will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance***

***Prayer***

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

APPROVAL OF TREASURER’S REPORT

APPROVAL OF PAYMENT OF BILLS

APPROVAL OF MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT (MOA) WITH WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY RETROACTIVE TO JULY 1, 2020

APPROVAL TO ASSURE THAT ALL ASSURANCES ARE LISTED IN THE GMAP CONSOLIDATED GRANT APPLICATION

REVIEW/APPROVAL OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE 2020/2021 SCHOOL YEAR

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF PERSONNEL ACTION

______________________________________________________________________________________

REGULAR AGENDA

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

PUBLIC COMMENTS

APPROVAL TO ADOPT A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ADAIR COUNTY FINANCE CORPORATION TO ISSUE REVENUE BONDS – Renae Smith

RECESS

CONFIRM OFFICERS OF THE ADAIR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FINANCE CORPORATION

CALL MEETING TO ORDER OF THE DISTRICT FINANCE CORPORATION

ADOPT A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF REVENUE BONDS

ADJOURN FINANCE CORPORATION MEETING

CALL BACK TO ORDER REGULAR BOARD MEETING

APPROVAL OF MONTHLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – Renae Smith

BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS UPDATE – Steve Burton

ANNUAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT REPORT – John Shelley

APPROVAL OF DATA BREACH NOTIFICATION UPDATE – Jason Rector

APPROVAL OF BG-1 FOR THE ADAIR COUNTY SECURITY PROJECT – Robbie Harmon

APPROVAL TO APPLY FOR ANY AND ALL FEDERAL, STATE OR PRIVATE GRANT OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD BE ADVANTAGEOUS TO ADAIR COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR THE 2020/2021 SCHOOL YEAR

DISCUSSION/APPROVAL OF TAX RATES FOR 2020/2021 – Renae Smith