Rella Louise Centers, age 83, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Sunday, January 01 2023 at Summit Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on Thursday, February 02 1939, in Russell Springs, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of:

Mother – Bessie Coffey Andrew, who has preceded her in death

Father – Scott Andrew, who has preceded her in death

Survivors also include:

3 Daughters:

Rita Robertson, spouse Kirby, of Russell Springs KY

Rhonda Helm, spouse Jerry, of Jamestown KY

Reva Wilson, spouse Joey, of Russell Springs KY

2 Sisters:

Rena Harris, of Mt. Washington KY

Rosetta Shepherd, of Russell Springs KY

2 Brothers:

Richie Andrew, of Russell Springs KY

Rastie Andrew, of Jamestown KY

She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren also survive. She was a retired sales person with WAIN Radio Station and of the Christian faith. In addition to her husband Donald Centers and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Mann, 2 sisters, Reba Davis and Rejina Reeder and a brother Ravin Andrew.

Funeral services will be 1 PM Wednesday, January 04 2023 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Visitation will be 10 AM Wednesday, January 04 2023 at Wilson Funeral Home, 391 East Steve Wariner Drive, Russell Springs, KY.

Interment will be in Mill Springs National Cemetery, 9044 West Highway 80, Nancy, KY.

Officiating:

Bro. David Blair

Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.