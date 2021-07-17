Rep. Bam Carney dies; community, state mourn loss

This post will be updated with releases from officials paying their respects to Rep. Carney, who represented Adair and Taylor counties. Bam was a friend and family member of many in Adair County:
McConnell Comments on the Passing of State Representative John “Bam” Carney
“From the statehouse, to the classroom, to the United States Senate, Kentuckians are deeply saddened by this loss.”
LOUISVILLE, KY — U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement today on the passing of Kentucky State Representative John “Bam” Carney of Campbellsville, Kentucky:
“Bam Carney was a tireless public servant whose devotion to his fellow Kentuckians knew no bounds. He uplifted the lives of his constituents through more than a decade of hard work and dedication, deeply committed to Central Kentucky and its people. It is a testament to his strong character that he was chosen to lead Kentucky Republicans as the House Majority Leader, a role which he passionately embraced.
“Throughout his tenure, Bam took on tough issues and fought for Kentucky’s most vulnerable students, using his expertise as an educator and coach to change the Commonwealth for the better. During his long illness, he continued to serve in a different way by becoming an inspiration to others who face hardships. The people of Kentucky are profoundly thankful for his advocacy and work.
“From the statehouse, to the classroom, to the United States Senate, Kentuckians are deeply saddened by this loss. Elaine and I share our heartfelt condolences with Bam’s family, colleagues, and friends.
SOCIAL MEDIA POST FROM SEN. MAX WISE:
HOUSE SPEAKER ISSUES STATEMENT:
‘Our hearts are broken at the loss of our friend and brother,’ Speaker issues statement on passing of Representative John “Bam” Carney
Frankfort, Kentucky (July 17, 2021) – House Speaker David Osborne issued the following statement on behalf of the House Majority Caucus:
“Our hearts are broken at the loss of our friend and brother, Bam Carney. Bam was a passionate educator, an outstanding legislator, and a tremendous leader for our Commonwealth. Those who had the privilege of working with Bam knew he led by example and subscribed heavily to the belief that you can do great things if you don’t care who gets the credit. As House Education Chair and House Majority Floor Leader, he worked diligently to provide a voice for children in classrooms across our state. His collaborative approach led to the passage of the School Safety and Resiliency Act, bringing focus to both strengthening physical safety and our approach to childhood mental health issues.
“For more than a year and a half Bam fought valiantly to overcome his health issues, all while remaining steadfastly dedicated to the people of his district. While there is great comfort in knowing he is free from the constant pain and struggle, we pray his sons, his mother, and his entire family find comfort in knowing so many join them in mourning the legacy of a good man.”
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER RYAN QUARLES:
FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 17, 2021) – Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles issued the following statement regarding the passing of Representative Bam Carney:
“I just learned about the passing of my former House colleague and friend, Representative Bam Carney,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. “When I was first elected to the House of Representatives, Bam was patient and kind in helping teach me the legislative process and how to best represent my constituents. He knew how to do both well, and was a visitor to my district many times over the years.
“Bam was a fighter. Through his role as chair of the House Education Committee, Bam fought to put the interests of students first. As House Majority Leader, he fought to bring about conservative vision for Kentucky, increase economic opportunities, and make the American dream possible for more Kentuckians. And, in these last few years, he fought tirelessly to get well, get home, and get back to representing his constituents in the halls of Frankfort.
During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who called him a friend. He will be missed.”
Statement from Chairman Mac Brown on the Passing of State Rep. John “Bam” Carney
Frankfort, KY – Please see the statement below from Chairman Mac Brown on the passing of State Rep. John “Bam” Carney:
“The hearts of all Kentuckians, Republicans and Democrats alike, are filled with grief today at the passing of our dear friend, Rep. John “Bam” Carney. He was a bold leader not only for our Republican lawmakers, but for his constituents and our entire state. We are proud of how hard he fought, and we will dearly miss his sense of humor, keen intellect and most of all his relentless commitment to making Kentucky a better place, especially when it came to working to lift up our students, teachers and schools. We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to all of Bam’s cherished family and friends.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown