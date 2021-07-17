Rep. Bam Carney dies; community, state mourn loss

Bam was a family man that always shared stories about his boys, his siblings & his loving parents. His presence has been sorely missed by all during his illness, but the KY legislature lost a friend & a fighter that always put a servant’s heart first in all that he did. I’m going to miss him tremendously like all of us will that knew him and loved him. My continued prayers for peace, strength & comfort to his family and friends. Rest In Peace my friend.

Bam did not hesitate at all in endorsing me & supporting me during my initial run for office in a Republican primary when many were hesitant to do so and that was never forgotten by me & our family. He was loyal.

Bam had the grit and courage to take on any legislative issue that he was passionate about. When it came to education policy, he fought for kids & what he believed would be in the best interests of children statewide. He did the same for conservative values that he believed. He was a leader within the KY House of Representatives who gained tremendous respect from both parties. He loved talking about his roots in Knifley and he always wore the passion of rural KY & his District on his sleeve. You wanted Bam Carney in your corner or in your foxhole…trust me!

There are not enough words or phrases in a post to describe the life, qualities and impact that Bam Carney had on myself, the community, his family & his public service. He always kept Christ first in his life & that testament to faith showed throughout his illness by him & his family. Bam & I shared a wonderful friendship before our public service positions, but we became even closer as legislators.

HOUSE SPEAKER ISSUES STATEMENT:

‘Our hearts are broken at the loss of our friend and brother,’ Speaker issues statement on passing of Representative John “Bam” Carney

Frankfort, Kentucky (July 17, 2021) – House Speaker David Osborne issued the following statement on behalf of the House Majority Caucus:

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of our friend and brother, Bam Carney. Bam was a passionate educator, an outstanding legislator, and a tremendous leader for our Commonwealth. Those who had the privilege of working with Bam knew he led by example and subscribed heavily to the belief that you can do great things if you don’t care who gets the credit. As House Education Chair and House Majority Floor Leader, he worked diligently to provide a voice for children in classrooms across our state. His collaborative approach led to the passage of the School Safety and Resiliency Act, bringing focus to both strengthening physical safety and our approach to childhood mental health issues.

“For more than a year and a half Bam fought valiantly to overcome his health issues, all while remaining steadfastly dedicated to the people of his district. While there is great comfort in knowing he is free from the constant pain and struggle, we pray his sons, his mother, and his entire family find comfort in knowing so many join them in mourning the legacy of a good man.”

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER RYAN QUARLES:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 17, 2021) – Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles issued the following statement regarding the passing of Representative Bam Carney:

“I just learned about the passing of my former House colleague and friend, Representative Bam Carney,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. “When I was first elected to the House of Representatives, Bam was patient and kind in helping teach me the legislative process and how to best represent my constituents. He knew how to do both well, and was a visitor to my district many times over the years.

“Bam was a fighter. Through his role as chair of the House Education Committee, Bam fought to put the interests of students first. As House Majority Leader, he fought to bring about conservative vision for Kentucky, increase economic opportunities, and make the American dream possible for more Kentuckians. And, in these last few years, he fought tirelessly to get well, get home, and get back to representing his constituents in the halls of Frankfort.

During this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who called him a friend. He will be missed.”

Statement from Chairman Mac Brown on the Passing of State Rep. John “Bam” Carney

Frankfort, KY – Please see the statement below from Chairman Mac Brown on the passing of State Rep. John “Bam” Carney:

“The hearts of all Kentuckians, Republicans and Democrats alike, are filled with grief today at the passing of our dear friend, Rep. John “Bam” Carney. He was a bold leader not only for our Republican lawmakers, but for his constituents and our entire state. We are proud of how hard he fought, and we will dearly miss his sense of humor, keen intellect and most of all his relentless commitment to making Kentucky a better place, especially when it came to working to lift up our students, teachers and schools. We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers to all of Bam’s cherished family and friends.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown