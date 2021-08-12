Report: KBE approves emergency mandate to require masks in schools

It is being reported this morning (Thursday) the Kentucky Board of Education has approved an emergency regulation requiring masks inside public schools into 2022, following a similar executive order issued by Governor Andy Beshear earlier this week.

The regulation will be in effect 270 days, but the board will consider rescinding it 24 hours after changes in recommendations on universal masking from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

State law dictates emergency regulations last for 270 days, Education Commissioner Jason Glass told members of the Kentucky Board of Education and Local Superintendents Advisory Council Thursday.

Reports say the executive order and emergency regulation include exemptions on masking in schools, including those with disabilities that prevent people from wearing masks, those who are receiving services, those who are hard of hearing or are communicating with people who are hard of hearing, those who are giving speeches who can maintain 6 feet of distance, anyone who is consuming food or beverages, and those who are exercising.