CONGRESSMAN COMER ANNOUNCES COMMUNITY OFFICE HOURS WITH DISTRICT DIRECTOR

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. – Congressman James Comer’s District Director, Sandy Simpson, will host office hours on behalf of the Congressman in Adair County to help first district residents with federal casework issues.

Tuesday February 12th

2:30 – 3:30 pm CST

Adair County Annex Building

424 Public Square

Columbia, KY