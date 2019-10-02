Adair County Community Voice

Reserve your spot for Treats on the Town



Treats on the Town will take place downtown on the Public Square this Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Promoted by the Columbia-Adair County Chamber of Commerce, the event provides a fun and safe Halloween for children of Adair County.

Businesses, churches, civics groups, elected officials, families or individuals can dress in costume, set up and decorate a treats table or car trunk and hand out individually wrapped treats to the kids. Traffic around the square will be closed down before 4 p.m.

To register and secure your spot to hand out candy, call Chamber Chairman Debbie Selby at 270-384-6433 or 270-250-1046.