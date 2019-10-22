Resiliency education opportunities

It is not too late to get involved with our Resiliency educational opportunities to help strengthen our communities!
We will have 3 more training events over the next few months. You do not have to be from that county to attend. You are not required to attend all 3 sessions.
If you missed the screening and want to see the movie click here: https://kpjrfilms.co/resilience/
Bounce 101 will be held at:
– Adair Health Department Oct. 29 at 8:30 am CST.
– Russell Health Department Oct. 29 12:30pm CST
– Pulaski District Health Department Oct. 28 12:30pm EST
Bounce 102 will be held at:
-Adair Health Department Nov. 13 at 8:30 am CST
– Russell Health Department Nov. 13 at 12:30 pm CST
– Pulaski District Health Department Nov. 14 at 9:30 am EST
Bounce Self-Care and Secondary Traumatic Stress (3rd and final training event)
– Adair Health Department Jan. 9 at 1:30 pm CST
– Russell Health Department Jan. 9 at 10:30 am CST
– Pulaski District Health Department Jan. 9 at 8:30 am EST