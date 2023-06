The Adair County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10 am on Tuesday, June 13th at the Chamber of Commerce Building.

We will be electing officers for the upcoming year. We will also recognize teachers that have retired since our last meeting.

Individuals can pay their $10 annual dues which run from July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024.

A collection of food pantry supplies, school supplies, and monetary donations will be accepted at the meeting.