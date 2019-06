Kathy Johnson, who has served as office manager for the Columbia-Adair Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Authority and Tourism for the past 13 years, is retiring effective June 30. She will be greatly missed!

A retirement reception will be held in her honor on Thursday, June 20, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the chamber office, 201 Burkesville St. Please stop by and wish Kathy a happy retirement.