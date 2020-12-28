Rev. David Moss age 64 of Columbia, KY went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. David was born on January 02, 1956 to Guy and Jenny Moss. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, and a special cousin Dale Bennett. David was an avid UK fan. He was one of the 1969-1970 first football teams of Adair County High School. He was a member of amateur radio with a call sign of K2DEM, and was the Friday night Net Control Operator for the Central Kentucky Amateur Radio Club.

Survivors Include:

His wife of 43 years, Kathy Moss of Columbia, KY

One Brother- Tom Moss(Terry) of Lexington

Two Nieces- Megan Salathe(Scott) of Louisville and Sara Moss of Austin, TX

A special cousin, Jimmy Harper and several other cousins and a host of friends survive

Funeral Service:

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, 200 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with Bro. Kyle Riddle officiating. Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 30th from 1 P.M. until the service time at 2 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com