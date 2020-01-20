Richard Banks

Richard A. Banks, 71, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:25 A.M. at Summit Manor Nursing Home in Columbia

He was born August 21, 1948 in Adair County, preceded in death by his father, Winfrey Banks, a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, the Adair County Cattlemen’s Association and a farmer

Survivors include:

His wife – Barbara Bottoms Banks of Columbia

His mother – Lois Farris Banks of Columbia

One daughter – Sheri Banks Little of Columbia

Two grandsons – Isaac and Jeff Little both of Columbia

One brother – Randall Banks of Columbia

One sister and brother-in-law – Betty and Bobby Brockman of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, January 24, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with cremation to follow

Bro. Lanny Garner will officiate

Visitation after 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020

The family would prefer a donation to the American Diabetes Association in place of flowers and envelopes will be available at the funeral home

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

