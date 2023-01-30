Richard John ‘Rick’ Epsey, 64, of Columbia, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 11:39 p.m. at TJ Health Columbia emergency room.

He was born January 28, 1958 in Greensburg, Penn., to the late Robert and Charlotte Lander Espey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Espey Jr.

Rick served his country in the US Marines, was a former security guard and enjoyed traveling to attend car shows.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Funk Espey of Columbia; two daughters, Shelley Flory and Deborah Foster, both of Carlisle, Penn.; and one brother, Randall Espey (Mary) of Knifley.

Funeral services will be held at Joseph Nickles Funeral Home in Herminie, Penn. Completed arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Girrsom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements.