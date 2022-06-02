Richard Mattingly

Richard Aubin Mattingly, 60, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2022. at the T J Samson Hospital in Glasgow. He was born March 15, 1962, in Elizabethtown, Ky to Aubin and the late Wanda (Bickett) Mattingly. He was graduated from North Hardin High School (1980), and the University of Kentucky with a BS in Agriculture Economics (1984).

Richard was a multifaceted agriculture specialist. Once described as seeing operations from 10,000 feet up, indicating the ability to always look at the big picture and break it down to find innovative solutions for the situations that arise in a large multi-faceted company & farm. He was regularly described as the hardest working person that anyone knew.

From childhood, he grew and flourished on his family’s dairy farm where he built a strong work ethic and his own herd in order to finance his university studies.

His professional career began at Perdue Farms (1984-1995) where his skills and work ethic moved him through a fast track management program. He began as a Field Representative, moving to Health Manager, Grow Out Manager, Live Production Manager (the youngest in the US at the time), and Plant Processing Management. His Live Production responsibilities included placement of 2.2 million chicks per week, managing a multimillion-dollar budget with a grow out office (31 field representatives and 4 office staff). 2 hatcheries (100 employees), and over 400 producers.

Upon moving back to Kentucky ( the granddaughter needed to be reared near grandparents), Richard returned to the dairy industry as a feed salesman who took pride in sharing a wide range of information about current opportunities, as well as, new and upcoming industry standards and options (1995-2004)

Shortly after his return to Kentucky, Richard began his entrepreneurial professional life when he and Sharon bought the beginnings of Malvern Hills Farm. There he was always searching for ways to bring new value to his agricultural products. From dairy heifer calves, to a beef cow/calf operation, to backgrounding feeder calves, to establishing a dairy heifer breeding station, to building 6 broiler poultry houses, to raising feed crops and to bringing robotic dairy milking to Barren County, he was always working hard to improve Malvern Hills.

When agricultural incomes in both the poultry and dairy industries collapsed nationwide, he downsized and began to explore new options in life.

As a young man, Richard absorbed the 4-H motto “To Make the Best Better” and the fully-memorized intent of the FFA Creed. As an adult, he strove not only to improve the organizations in which he participated, but also himself. Those efforts were recognized through the years as he served as a board member of the Ky. Poultry Federation and District Representative for the Kentucky Cattlemen. Additionally, he was recognized by the Master Cattleman Program (2000), as the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce Farmer of the Year (2016), as the Barren County Master Conservationist (2017), and finally as the DeLaval Top VMS Producer Award Recipient (2018).

Although farming at the intensity level necessary to build a farm from nothing, he always remembered the source of his blessings and was an active member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). There he served as both a deacon and elder, was a very busy property committee chairperson, a long time choir member, the sound-board technician, the mission trip coordinator, a member of the Coombs-Dickinson Sunday school class and part of the Kentucky Regional Men’s Chorus.

Richard and Sharon shared a profound love and were blessed with two children, whom Richard treasured through happy younger days and the difficult teen years. He was delighted in each positive move they made in their transition to adulthood as they faced their own adversities and joys. He supported their goals and in the midst of busy farming seasons he would find a way to drive truck and trailer loads of cattle to show barns across the state. He wrangled the rough ones, chased the loose ones, and cheered the efforts. Afterwards he would spend late nights driving back home in the dark, help unload and the next day, get up before the sun for another hard day of work on the farm. He taught his children about hard work, love of the land and a dedication to its stewardship through his daily life.

In recent years, two precious granddaughters taught him to stop and smell the baby shampoo. He delighted in sharing laughs, love and tractor rides with them.

He strove to demonstrate honor, courage, integrity and love through actions. Additionally he was recognized by his bravery in the face of adversity, and his faith in his everyday life.

In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by a baby brother, David Mattingly. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sharon; a daughter, Stephanie Dillon (Kelly) of Glasgow; a son, Jonathan Mattingly of Etoile; his father Aubin of Rineyville; a brother, Glenn Mattingly (Nancy); a sister, Denise Joy (Terry). In addition, there are 2 granddaughters; McKinley Mattingly of Morgantown and Sasha Dillon of Glasgow; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and family of the heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Christian Church Heritage Partner Fund, 1100 N Race Street, Glasgow, Ky 42141; Jones Chapel Cemetery Fund c/o Chad Parnell or Sharon Mattingly, your local 4-H or FFA organization, or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with burial in the Jones Chapel Cemetery in Adair County. A graveside service will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Jones Chapel Cemetery for those unable to attend the Celebration of Life. Visitation will be Saturday, June 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home and on Sunday at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) from 1 p.m. until time for the service.

This obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.