Ricky Burris

Ricky Lynn Burris, 61, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence. Born in Green Co. he was the son of the late Raymond and Lovetta Kemp Burris.

Mr. Burris attended the Egypt Christian Church and was a former Deputy Jailer for the Adair County Regional Jail. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

Survivors include his wife Janice Antle Burris of Columbia; two daughters Angie Burris and Tonya Wall (Anthony) both of Columbia; four grandchildren Mark Hutcheson, Makenna Wall, Cade Wall and Dalani Harris; a brother Justin Burris (Pam) of Greensburg, KY; a sister Reba Rogers of Columbia; a sister-in-law Jerlene Vaughn Burris of Louisville, KY and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC, there will be a private service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Bro. Paul Patton will be officiating.

