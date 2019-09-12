Ricochet to perform a free concert at the 2019 Downtown Days

Renaissance Columbia is happy announce that country music group Ricochet will be performing a free concert at the 2019 Downtown Days Festival on Saturday night, October 12, 2019. Ricochet will be the headlining concert of this year’s festival held annually on the Square in Columbia.

ACM award winning band, Ricochet is often referred to as “the hardest working band in country music” with hit songs such as “What Do I Know,” “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” “Ease My Troubled Mind” and their #1 hit “Daddy’s Money.”

Downtown Days will begin on Friday, October 11 and will continue into Saturday, October 12 featuring live music both nights, arts and crafts booths, food court, pageants, car show, kid’s carnival, 5K and Kid’s Fun Run, kiddie train rides and so much more.