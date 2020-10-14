Rise in cases cause Adair schools to go virtual

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

From Superintendent Pamela Stephens

After our second day of double digit numbers in our student body we decided to return to Virtual Instruction for the remainder of this week. Our hope it to return to Face-2-Face Instruction early next week. Below you will find the numbers per school for both students and staff.

Of our 41 students quarantined and 6 positive cases we have 18 virtual students and 29 Face-2-Face.

Students Students Staff Staff

Quarantined Positive Cases Quarantined Positive Cases

ACHS: 14 5 0 0

ACMS: 7 0 0 0

ACES: 13 0 4 1

ACPC: 7 1 0 2

41 6 4 3