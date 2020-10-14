Rise in cases cause Adair schools to go virtual

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
From Superintendent Pamela Stephens
After our second day of double digit numbers in our student body we decided to return to Virtual Instruction for the remainder of this week. Our hope it to return to Face-2-Face Instruction early next week. Below you will find the numbers per school for both students and staff.
Of our 41 students quarantined and 6 positive cases we have 18 virtual students and 29 Face-2-Face.
Students Students Staff Staff
Quarantined Positive Cases Quarantined Positive Cases
ACHS: 14 5 0 0
ACMS: 7 0 0 0
ACES: 13 0 4 1
ACPC: 7 1 0 2
41 6 4 3
Our county number is currently 46.1 and with the continued climb of positive cases it seems our risk has greatly increased. It is important to know that we are NOT out for 10 days. We are able to social distance within the classrooms and with everyone wearing a mask 😷 we will be able to return to F-2-F classes as soon as the numbers stabilize. Adair County has been hit hard with increased numbers over the past week. Our information will be posted on the Adair County School website Wednesday. This will help our community to see the numbers that are directly related to our school community.