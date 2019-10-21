Rita Wiggins, 95, of Gradyville, Kentucky, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at 6:45 P.M. at her home.

She was born July 10, 1924 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to the late Joseph Evenie & Emily Daig Tullier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Merl D. Wiggins, Sr. on December 8, 2015; three brothers, Lester, Joseph Jr. & Paul Tullier; and one sister, Dorothy Bourgoyne. She was a member of Columbia Christian Church and a former bookkeeper.

Survivors Include:

One son – Merl (Patricia Willis) Wiggins, Jr. of Gradyville

Two daughters – Carolyn Wiggins and Marsha Ann Wiggins both of Gradyville

Three grandchildren – Merl Drue (Allison) Wiggins, III, Michael Dale (Tracy) Willis, Jr., Christopher Scott (Pascha) Wiggins all of the Houston, Texas area

Seven great-grandchildren – Joshua Wiggins, Adam Wiggins, Jacob Wiggins, Morgan Wiggins, Regan Wiggins, Travis Willis & Tess Willis

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Abundant Life Christian Assembly in Plaquemine, LA with Bro. Mark A. Thomas officiating.

