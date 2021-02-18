Road crews battle heavy snow fall overnight

SOMERSET, Ky. (Feb. 18, 2021) – District 8 road crews continue work to clear routes this morning after battling heavy snow fall overnight as the latest winter storm moves through the area.

By Wednesday afternoon road conditions had improved following the winter system that impacted the area on Monday. Main priority A and some B routes had become mostly clear and crews were working to improve conditions along C routes. However heavy snow fall that moved into the area last night resulted in roadways quickly becoming re-covered and roads remain snow and ice covered this morning. Motorists should avoid travel.

Crews will continue to plow and treat roads today focusing first on high-priority routes such as interstates and critical roadways, then heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. Many routes remain impacted by fallen trees and crews continue work to clear these routes. Additional snow and ice information including a complete list of priority routes can be found by visiting http://snowky.ky.gov.

The District 8 area serves Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Lincoln, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell and Wayne counties.

