Its time for the 67th Annual Crusade for Children. The Adair County Volunteer Fire Department has mailed letters to all churches in Adair County, I have attached one in case anyone needs one. Columbia-Adair County Fire Department raised 36, 444.02 in 2019. We will be out starting this weekend.

Friday August 7, 3:00 pm-8:00 pm. usual locations.

Saturday August 8, 8:00 am-4:00 pm. usual locations.