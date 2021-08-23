Robert “Bob” Hadley, 78 of Princeton passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Home in Oakland City (IN). He was born in Columbia, November 25, 1942 to Edd Logan and Bessie Dale (Helm) Hadley.

Bob was the owner operator of Hadley Excavating in Princeton. He had lived in Gibson County most of his life. He enjoyed working, spending time with his grandchildren and playing with his dogs.

He is survived by his son, Dennis Hadley (Diane) of Hazleton; daughter, Rebecca Sheffer of Princeton; four grandchildren; Colton Dale Hadley, Hadley Laine Sheffer, Ainsley Breann Sheffer, and Samantha Rose Sheffer; five sisters, Ethel Burton of Columbia, June Doss of New Palestine, IN; Sandy Dorraugh of Princeton, Becky Hadley of Oakland City, and Joyce Schoonover of Lynnville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mamie Rose Hadley in 2015; and siblings, Lonnie, Juanita, Betty, Bryan and Ralph.

There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton, with Pastor Justin Dyehouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia “White Church” Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gibson County Animal Services. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Colvin Funeral Home is honored to service Bob’s family.