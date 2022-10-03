Robert Bradley Bradshaw, 75, of Columbia, KY died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Glensfork, KY on March 9, 1947 to the late William Travis and Doris Gray Grant Bradshaw.

Mr. Bradshaw was a member of the Glensfork Community Church and the former owner and operator of Bradshaw and Son Logging and Bradshaw and Son Oak Furniture. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Wright Bradshaw of Columbia; a son, Darren Bradshaw (Stephanie) of Columbia, KY; a granddaughter, Shelby Brooke Bradshaw of Columbia, KY; nieces and nephews, Cindy Alexander, Susan Lillis, Vickie Baker (Tim), Nathan Bradshaw (Athena) and Jeff Pike (Charlene).

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Bradley Shane Bradshaw; a brother, Travis Bryan Bradshaw; and two nieces, Cathy Akin and Tabatha Bradshaw.

Funeral services were Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Grant Cemetery.

Bro. Jimmy Bunch and Bro. Dean Morris officiated and pallbearers were Nathan Bradshaw, Jeff Pike, Daryl Grant, Forrest Grant, Danny Grant and Carson Lewis. Honorary pallbearers were Dennis Yates, Dale Hayes, Tod Legg, Donnie Bunch, Bobby Lee and Tim Baker.