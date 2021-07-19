Robert Clem “Bobby” Johnson, 72, of Columbia, died Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was born December 28, 1948, in Adair County, to the late Elza and Odella Burton Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Johnson; and three sisters, Priscilla Johnson, Ruby Pike and Sharon Johnson

Survivors include: daughters – Billie Kay (Todd) Wilson of Columbia, and Virginia (Rob) Schenck of Earleton, Florida; brothers – Lee Johnson and George Johnson, both of Russell Springs; sister – Paulette Bray of Russell Springs; grandchildren – Skyler and Mary Schenck; and several other relatives and friends.

The family has chosen cremation and a celebration of his life will be held later.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements