Robert D. Cox, Jr., 76, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was born June 26, 1943 in Hodgenville, Kentucky to the late Robert D. Cox, Sr. and Audria B. Cobb Cox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carlus F. Cox, Sr. He professed faith in Christ at an early age and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Hodgenville for several years and later at Eunice Church of God in Columbia. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Gates Rubber Company.

Survivors Include:

His Wife of 49 years – Carolyn Payne Cox of Elizabethtown

Two Sisters – Phyllis McGuire of Kennesaw, GA & Charlotte Miller of Stockton, CA

Aunt – Eliza Ann Cobb of Campbellsville

A slew of nieces, nephews & cousins also survive

Funeral Service – Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12 Noon CST at Eunice Church of God with Elder C.R. Payne delivering the eulogy

Burial will follow in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers – Carlus Cox, Jr., Maurice Miller, Nathaniel Miller, Joshua Payne, Kenneth Payne & Tre’ Payne

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

