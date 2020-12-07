Robert Lewis Burton, 73 of Edinburgh, Indiana passed away December 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 16, 1947 in Adair County, Kentucky. He was the son of Robert William and Lucille (Burton) Burton. He married Hettie (Denton) Burton on December 1, 1963 and she preceded him in death on July 29. 2020.

He is survived by his brother, Ricky (Lisa) Burton of Taylorsville, Indiana and sister, Darlene (Ralph) Foster of Columbia, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jeffery Lynn Burton.

Lewis retired from Lear Corporation as Plant Superintendent for more than 40 plus years. He was co-founder of Who-So-Ever-Will Community Church in Edinburgh, Indiana where he was senior minister.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 by Reverends Ricky Burton and Ralph Foster at Who-So-Ever-Will Community Church in Edinburgh. Calling will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday and from11:00 AM until time of service on Thursday. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Edinburgh.

Donations may be made to Bear Wallow Cemetery Fund in Columbia, Kentucky.

Arrangements made by Eskew-Eaton Funeral Home in Edinburgh, Indiana.

This obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.