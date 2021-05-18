Roberta Marie Callahan, 88, of Demossville died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Facility in Maysville, KY. She was born on June 10, 1932 to the late James Clyde and Mary Gwendolyn Simmons Cooley. She was the wife of the late Howard Mitchell Callahan.

Mrs. Callahan was of the Christian faith and a former member of the Pendleton County Athletic Boosters, Pendleton County School Board, Kentucky Democratic Women’s Club and Kentucky Chapter of DAR.

Survivors include her son John Callahan of Demossville; two grandchildren: Chelsey Marie Callahan of Covington, and Kindra Gwendolyn Callahan (Steven Wanstrath) of Cynthiana; and seven great-grandchildren: Hunter Alan McPherron, Harlow and Hannah Callahan and Karter, Kody, Kori and Kleo Wanstrath.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Eunice Thompson, and two siblings: Earl Cooley and Laura Murrell.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.