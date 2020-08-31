Robin Ann Burns age 63 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at Cumberland County Hospital. Robin was born on February 27, 1957 in York, Pennsylvania. She was retired from the United States Navy with 20 years of service. After her retirement from the Navy, Robin worked at PBI Bank, First and Farmers National Bank and was a beloved substitute teacher in the Cumberland County School System. She was preceded in death by her father Jack Bowman and one brother, Herbert “Herbie” Bowman.

Survivors Include:

Her Husband- Steve Lynn Burns of Burkesville, KY

Her Mother- Peggy Sattenfield Bowman of Salisbury, NC

Two Daughters- Ashleigh Burns of Nashville, TN and Kristin Cooper and husband Danny of Burkesville, KY

One Son- Eric Burns of Albany, KY

Six Brothers- Rick Bowman and wife Deborah of Salisbury, NC, Timothy Bowman and wife LInda of Midway, NC, Todd Bowman and wife Stephanie of Troy, MO, Jeff Bowman, John Bowman, and Bobby Bowman all of York, PA

Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law – Barney and Mary Anna Burns of Columbia, KY, Rondal and Rebekah Burns of Dayton, OH, and Randy and Miranda Burns of Columbia, KY

Special Aunt – Maggie Ruth Anderson of Marrowbone, KY

8 Grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends also survive

Funeral Service:

Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N Main Street, Burkesville, KY with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating. Burial in Marrowbone Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers were Brian Nation, Doug Radford, Pat Burns, Nickolaus Burns, David Craft, Phillip Burns. Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com