Roderick “Rod” Curry, 54, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at TJ Health/Columbia Emergency Room.

He was born August 17, 1966, in Adair County. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Gib” Jones Curry, his father, Sherman Jones, and six siblings, Phillip “Jimmy” Curry, William “ Billy” Curry, Eyvonne, Tony & Billy Bridgewater.

Survivors include:

His fiancé – Jennifer Burchett of Columbia

Three daughters – Elizabeth Sharie Curry, Brianna Marie Curry, Madison Jade Curry all of Columbia

Two brothers – Charles Curry of Louisville, Mark Curry of Columbia

Special siblings – Jane Walkup of Columbia, Leeta Willis of Lexington, Keenan Bridgewater of Frankfort, Kathy Bridgewater, Vonda Taylor and Rhonda Jones all of Columbia

Several other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Timmy Foster officiating

Burial in Jones Cemetery

Visitation after 11:00 A.M. Saturday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNEAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements