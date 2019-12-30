Rodney Keith Bailey, 56, of Tullahoma, TN died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Tullahoma, TN. Born in Franklin, IN he is the son of Vitis and Alberta Cowan Bailey of Columbia.

He was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Goodlettsville, TN, a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp, a member of the Indian Motorcycle Group in TN and was a volunteer at the Fallen Hero’s Family Camp.

In addition to his parents, Vitis & Alberta Bailey, he is survived by a sister Vanessa Causey (Danny) of Wilmington, NC; two brothers Kelvin Bailey of Columbia and Justin Bailey (Jamie) of Russell Springs; five nieces and nephews Jeremy Bailey, Kalli Bailey, Joie Bailey, Katie Roberts and Mason Lawhorn; a great nephew Will Shackow and several friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Bro. Duane Hatfield and Bro. Danny Bailey will be officiating and pallbearers will be Wesley Melson, Robert Powell, Michael Webb, Darrell Weber, Jeremy Bailey and mason Lawhorn.