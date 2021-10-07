Rodney L. Thompson, 79, of Mt. Washington passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Baptist Health. He was a graduate of Western Kentucky University, a Navy veteran, and retired from Ford Motor Company Louisville Assembly Plant after 33 years.

Rodney served on the board for Auto Truck Federal Credit Union for 30 years, was an avid UK fan and coached Rodney’s Rascals Co-Ed Softball Team.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradford and Mabel Thompson; his first wife, Julia Pickett Thompson; and a son, Jamie Thompson.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deborah Thompson; son, Rodney L. Thompson II (Teresa); stepson, Stan Bowling (Sharon); his sister, Deanna Osborne; along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, KY. Friends may visit from 2 p.m. Sunday until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

