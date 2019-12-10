Rogers retires from First and Farmers National Bank

First and Farmers National Bank would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Vice President/Loan Officer Gayle Rogers as she retires from the bank on Friday, Dec. 13, after a dedicated 43 years of exemplary service.

A true community banker, Gayle has served the people of Adair County from the time she was just 23 years old. She developed a keen sense of bank operations by beginning her career in the Bookkeeping department, learned debits and credits on the Teller line, and then honed her customer service skills as a New Account Representative. In 1992, she easily transitioned into management as the Russell Road Assistant Branch Manager. During that time, she picked up additional duties as a Loan Processor, which began preparing her for the last part of her career as a Loan Officer. She spent several years as the Russell Road Branch Manager and Loan Officer, before accepting the challenge of becoming a full-time Commercial Lender.

Columbia Market President Ann Martin stated, “For over forty-three years Gayle Rogers has represented First National Bank and First & Farmers National Bank with a superior dedication. Whatever her responsibilities, she approached them with an effectiveness we should all model. Banking, and this Bank, have gone through many changes during her tenure, but Gayle has remained loyal and committed to putting her customers first. Her customers appreciate her, her colleagues respect her, and while the FFNB family will surely miss her, we could not be happier for Gayle!”

All are invited to a Retirement Reception in Gayle’s honor on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at First and Farmers National Bank’s downtown Columbia location at 224 Public Square. Refreshments will be served.