Ronald Knight, age 77, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of June 20, 2022. Born and raised in Adair County, Kentucky, he was the third child born to William and Cecil Knight. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Wanda Josephine, the two settled in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1966.

A “Girl Dad,” before it was cool to be one, Ronnie was the proud father of Ronetta, Danyale, Kim, and two bonus daughters, Karen and Paula. And later, he became an even prouder grandfather to Cayla, Allie, Sydney, Nicki, Kenneth, Kyle, Ryan, Gracie, and Cole. He was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Hayden, and Nolan.

Loved by many, “Pappy Choo-Choo,” due to his 30 plus years of faithful service to the K & I Railroad and Norfolk Southern Railway as a switchman and engineer, was quick to tease (with a look of mischief in his eye) children and adults, and even quicker to help a neighbor who needed a lawn mowed or advice on fixing everything from a car engine to a leaking roof.

He played baseball for the Adair County High School, followed by a brief stint at Western Kentucky University. Later in life, he took a slower pace playing on various men’s softball teams. He never lost the competitive spirit.

Ronnie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Joey, daughters – Ronetta (Todd) Miller, Danyale (Jason) Rich, Kimberly (Bobby) Binder; bonus daughters, Karen (Ronnie) McDonough, Paula (Eric) Newman; grandchildren Cayla Reed, Allie Rich, Sydney Rich, Nicki Holston, Kenneth Slayton, Kyle Newman, Ryan Newman, Gracie McDonough, and Cole Newman; great grandchildren, Hayden Holston, and Nolan Holston; and numerous nieces/nephews.

He is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis (Eddie) Fischer, Eileen Bottoms; one brother, William (Lana) Knight, Jr., as well as two sisters-in-law, Jeanette (Donald) Knight and Ruby (Danny) Lawless. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Donald Knight; and sister Nelda Ferguson.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 23 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home- Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville). Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home.

Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, Kentucky (210 Greensburg St) from 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m.. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with interment to follow at Bearwallow Cemetery.