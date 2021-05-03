Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Rondal ‘Peanut’ Parnell

by

Rondal “Peanut” Parnell, 64 of Columbia, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at TJ Health/Columbia.

He was born May 13, 1956, in Barren County, to the late G.W. and Rosie Wilson Parnell. Peanut attended 3Trees Church and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include: two sisters and brothers-in-law – Pat and Owen Richard of Campbellsville, and Alisa and Jeff Reeder of Jamestown; two nephews and one great-nephew – Todd Richard, Tyler Grant and Blake Richard.

Funeral service was Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, with pastor Johnny Hood officiating.

Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Casket Bearers were: Jerry Parnell, Mark Parnell, Ryan Parnell, Todd Richard, Tyler Grant, and Billy Coffey.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.grissommartin.com