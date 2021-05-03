Rondal “Peanut” Parnell, 64 of Columbia, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at TJ Health/Columbia.

He was born May 13, 1956, in Barren County, to the late G.W. and Rosie Wilson Parnell. Peanut attended 3Trees Church and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include: two sisters and brothers-in-law – Pat and Owen Richard of Campbellsville, and Alisa and Jeff Reeder of Jamestown; two nephews and one great-nephew – Todd Richard, Tyler Grant and Blake Richard.

Funeral service was Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home, with pastor Johnny Hood officiating.

Burial was in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Casket Bearers were: Jerry Parnell, Mark Parnell, Ryan Parnell, Todd Richard, Tyler Grant, and Billy Coffey.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

