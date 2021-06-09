Rondall Fredrick “Freddy” Gibson, 67, of Breeding, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Glasgow on November 2, 1953 to the late Albert Waldon “Bud” Gibson and Mable Myers Gibson and was preceded by his wife Jo Lynn Wilson Gibson on January 27, 2012.

He was a member of the Harrods Fork Baptist Church and an oil well operator for Reliford Drilling for over 35 years. Growing up he worked for the many businesses his family owned including road construction, a coal mine, saw mill, and the former Breeding Funeral Home.

He was an avid farmer and had his own mechanical shop in Breeding often working seven days a week, and repairing equipment for everyone around him. He was a good friend to anyone who knew him, and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include: nieces Micaela Irby Riemer (Eric) Glasgow, Laurel Irby (David Feuston) Burkesville, and Rhonda Redmon of Columbia; one nephew Terry Williams of Breeding; great nephews Finnegan Rhys Feuston, Maddox Crewe Irby-Feuston, Rhett Michael Riemer, Shepard Joseph Riemer, Travis Williams and Riley Redmon; brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Connie Williams; and two aunts, Sue Baker & Shirley Gibson.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his a sister, Carolyn Jean Gibson Irby and his father and mother in-law Johnny and Webba Wilson.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3- 8 p.m. and will continue Friday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Bro. Bobby Withers will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Fudge Cemetery or Chestnut Grove Cemetery funds and can be left at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.