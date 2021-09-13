Ronnie Jessie, 79, of Columbia, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. He was born in Adair County on April 9, 1942 to the late Ovie and Nina Compton Jessie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye England Jessie.

Mr. Jessie was a member of the Red Lick Missionary Baptist Church and later attended the Wells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Ronnie was a simple man that enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include three children, Dwayne Jessie (Libby) of Columbia, David Jessie (Holly) of Columbia; and Cyndi Aubin (Kevin) of Louisville, KY; six grandchildren, Kurt Jessie (Sarah), Kent Jessie (Ashtin Hancock), Samantha Giles (Chaz), Karli Giles (Van), Amanda Frames (Kyle) and Megan Gray (Dylan); five great grandchildren, Harper Jessie, Owen Jessie, Josie Giles, Lukas Frames and Hudson Gray; a sister, Wanda Moore (Davis) of Glasgow, KY and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday after 10 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.