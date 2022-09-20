Ronnie Joe Byrd, 48, of the Millerfield community of Adair County died Monday, September, 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 21, 1974 to the late Shelby Meeks Byrd and Ronald Byrd of Hustonville, KY, who survives.

Mr. Byrd was of the Christian faith and a welder. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his father he is survived by his wife, Samantha Holt Byrd; two children, Emily and Jaysen Byrd; a sister, Tina Young (Patrick) of Hustonville, KY; three nephews, Anthony Davis, Zachary Young and Bradlee Young.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sally and Artis Byrd and Mable and Shelburn Meeks.

Mr. Byrd requested cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.