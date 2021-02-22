Rosetta Stotts Samuell, 77, of Glensfork, KY died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at her son’s residence in Radcliff, KY. Born in Columbia, KY she is the daughter of Arvest and Vina Spoon Stotts and wife of the late Gary “Red” Samuell.

Rosetta was a faithful member of the Old Concord United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing, cooking and spending time with all of her family and friends.

Survivors include her two sons Chris Samuell (Lynn) and Shawn Samuell both of Radcliff, KY; two grandchildren Jacob Samuell (Candra) of Radcliff, KY and Catherine Embry (Cody) of Upton, KY; five great grandchildren Aubree, Aurora, Rose Marie, Zakk and Parker; a brother Steve Stotts (Sharon) of Fairplay and several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law Arlis and Martha Stotts.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the McClister Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00pm-8:00pm and will continue on Thursday morning until funeral time at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.