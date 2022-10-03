Roslin Keith, 59, of Adair County, died Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4:18 p.m. at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

She was born May 20, 1963 and was a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Helm Carter; her father, Charles Vernon Keith; and a brother, Vernon Wayne Keith.

Survivors include: sons – Jared Wright of Columbia and Joshua H. Giles (Christina) of Russell Springs; sister – Dorslen Kean of Russell Springs; niece and nephew – Crystal Murrell and Kevin Murrell (Shelley) all of Russell County; and several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, October 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Foster officiating. Burial in Helm Cemetery in Russell County

Visitation after 9:00 a.m. Friday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements