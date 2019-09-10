Ruby Carol Wheeler, 69, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. at The Grandview in Campbellsville.

She was born in Metcalfe County on March 21, 1950, to the late Albert Lawrence and Ruby Adrine Coomer Harper, a member of Sparksville Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Survivors include:

One son – Aaron Wheeler of Columbia

One daughter – Melissa Anderson of Burkesville

Two brothers – Ricky Harper of Edmonton, Ernie Harper of Columbia

Three sisters – Stacy Taylor and Teresa Absher both of Columbia, Tina York of Albany

Five grandchildren – Brittany Jessie, Trevor Burton, Carter Burton, Rylie Wheeler, Payton Henry

Two great-grandchildren – Parker Jessie, Axel Jessie

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Prentis Evans officiating

Burial in Harper Cemetery in Metcalfe County

Casket Bearers – Adam Bennett, Paul Milligan, Jeremy Franklin, Kevin Smith, Cody Burton & Aaron Wheeler

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

