Ruby Nell Crawhorn, 84, of Columbia, KY died Monday, September 26, 2022 at T. J. Health Columbia. She was born in Columbia, KY on May 25, 1938 to the late George Beckham and Vetis Murrell Brockman. She was also preceded in death by her husband Rufus Willie Crawhorn.

Mrs. Crawhorn was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and a nurse for 30 years at Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg before retiring. She enjoyed flower gardening, watching University of Kentucky basketball and the company of her animals, but most of all she loved the time spent with her grandchildren Gavin and Ashley.

Survivors include a son, Randy Crawhorn (Alican) of Cane Valley, KY; two grandchildren, Gavin Crawhorn (Darienne) and Ashley Hutchison (Wes) both of Columbia, KY; two great grandchildren, Kinley Popplewell and Hallie Hutchison; two step-grandchildren, Karen Isenberg and Francis Copas, both of Fountain Run, KY; and a brother George Brockman (Joyce) of Columbia, KY.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Thursday morning at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Dwan Hadley will be officiating and pallbearers will be Gavin Crawhorn, Tyler Sinclair, Anthony Brockman, Bro. Dwan Hadley, Wes Hutchison and Terry Hadley.