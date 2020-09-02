Russell County man arrested on felony meth charges

Adair County Sheriff Deputy Joey Keith initiated a traffic stop on KY 55 for a moving equipment violation on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 12:18 a.m.

During the stop, Deputy Keith developed probable cause to believe there was illegal narcotics in vehicle.

As a result of a vehicle search, methamphetamine and a handgun was located.

Logan Baker, 21, of Russell Springs was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine and for no tail lamp.

Additional charges are pending and the case remains under investigation by Deputy Keith, who was assisted by Chief Deputy Justin Cross and Columbia Police Officer Trevor Foster.